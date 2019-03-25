NRYFC to conduct FAM C coaching course

Northern Region Youth Football Committee (NRYFC) has organized a 10 day FAM C coaching course to take place in Rumphi.

According to General Secretary for NRYFC Desire Bellings, the course will start from 22nd April to 1st May, 2019.

“After Karonga, now the chance is to the people of Rumphi. This opportunity comes once and this is for everyone from anywhere in Malawi.

“The course will help to drill new coaches and the country will have more qualified coaches since Malawi football is growing,” he said.

Bellings added that everyone is welcome to attend the course but each participant will be required to pay K25,000.

Karonga and Mzuzu are some districts in the North which have so far benefited from similar courses.