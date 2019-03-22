Death toll in Kampepuza accident rise to 19

Government says the death toll in the Kampepuza accident has risen to 19.

Minister of Communications Henry Mussa said in a statement that the number of injured people has jumped from 25 to 31.

Among the dead, 13 are women and four are children.

Government has announced that it will take care of all funeral arrangements and costs which includes transportation of the remains, coffins.

Each bereaved family will be given and MK150,000 while those injured will immediately get MK50,000 for the time being to carter for immediate costs.

The accident occurred this morning after a truck hit stationery minibuses at Kampepuza in Ntcheu.

The truck which was coming from Lilongwe city to Balaka ploughed into traders and minibuses.

Meanwhile, the cause of the crash is yet to be established.