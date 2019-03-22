UTM to launch manifesto in Dowa tomorrow, Chilima takes transformation to rural masses

UTM Party led by Malawi Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima, will tomorrow launch its 2019 election manifesto in Dowa.

According to UTM Publicity Secretary, Mr Chidanti Malunga, the party decided to launch the manifesto in Dowa because the majority of Malawians live in rural areas.

“UTM manifesto is for all Malawians, particularly the rural masses. It represents the Malawi that we need to reform and we thought it wise to launch the manifesto in rural areas before taking it to cities. Dowa is just the beginning,” said Hon Malunga.

According to Malunga, the manifesto was developed through wide consultations and will come in different forms such as audio and visual.

“We consulted everyone for the manifesto. It has the voice of chiefs, religious leaders, civil servants, private sector and everyone who contributes positively to the well-being of our country. The manifesto will come in form of audio, visual as well as Braille for the blind,” he said.

The first party to launch its manifesto was MCP which launched at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe. Malawi goes to polls to elect leaders on May 21. Political analysts have described this year’s elections as too close to call.