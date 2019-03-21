Airtel Malawi donates 75 desks to Nsambamwali Primary School

Having in mind how important education is, Malawi’s network service provider Airtel Limited has donated 75 desks to Nsambamwali Primary School in Lirangwe as part of Airtel Money Trust which has targeted 15 primary schools across the country.

Nsambamwali, being in a rural part of Blantyre, has not been spared of challenges of poor facilities with 1116 students being forced to be using 25 desks.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Airtel’s Senior Zone Business Manager Leslie Tsilizani said apart from adopting two schools, the company realized that there is still a need to support other primary schools with teaching and learning materials.

“For the longest time, Airtel and Airtel Money have been avid supporters of the education sector and as you may have witnessed over the years, we have supported and uplifted the public education sector with various teacher and learner resources particularly through our two adopted schools in the country namely Salima Primary School and Masenjere Primary School in Nsanje where we support with the construction of school blocks and various education resources on an ongoing basis.”

“And so we reached out to the Ministry of Education and asked them to recommend primary schools lacking desks from across the country and they supported us with a list of several primary schools and today I am very pleased to donate these brand new double seater desks together with some reusable sanitary kits for the girl child students here at Nsambamwali Primary School,” he said.

Head teacher Dyton Malizani hailed the company for the gesture but pleaded for more support from other well-wishers saying the school has so many problems.

“We are very grateful for this gesture by Airtel Malawi Limited. We have fewer desks against 1116 students so if we can receive more donations of this kind, our problems will be minimized.”

“We have lots of problems, ranging from shortage of school blocks and fewer teachers’ houses so we need help in order to overcome these challenges,” he said.

District Education Manager Paul Chiphanda echoed Malizani’s sentiments, adding that it’s not easy for the majority of students to concentrate whilst learning under the trees.

“We are pleading for more support if we are to continue offering quality education to these boys,” he explained.