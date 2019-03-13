People who lost voters certificates will still vote – MEC

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has assured people who lost their voters certificates that they will still vote in the May 21 Tripartite Elections, saying their names are already in the voters register.

There are growing fears that some people may have lost their voters certificates especially with the raging floods that have affected over 14 districts in the county.

But in an interview in Mzimba on Tuesday after she opened the district vetting of ballot paper templates by candidates, MEC Chairperson Justice Dr. Jane Ansah said it is possible that some people may have lost their voters certificates either by floods or anything; as such they should not fear that they will not vote.

Ansah said: “As MEC, we are aware of such issues. People may lose their voters certificates in different ways, especially with these floods.

“But such people should not worry, because their names are already in the voters register. All they have to do it to go to the centre they had registered to be assisted come May 21. This however will require them to mention their correct particulars.

“For those who have transferred, we also ask them to go to the nearby centre to be assisted, because by May 21, all names will be shared in all polling centres.”

The MEC chair then assured that despite floods causing havoc by damaging some roads and bridges in the country, the commission will distribute all voters’ material in time for successfully voting process.

“Whether with floods or not, there are always hard to reach places; but we have our means in place to ensure all voters materials reach each polling centre in time,” she said.

Suzgolane Nyirenda, contesting on Mzimba Solola constituency on Freedom Party (FP) ticket said the ballot paper vetting exercise is very crucial as to ensure that all candidates have correct details on the ballot.