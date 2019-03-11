Fake News: Chilima not caught with married woman, it’s the work of propaganda

Claims circulating on social media that UTM president Saulos Chilima is seeing another woman are works of propaganda.

An image of a nearly unknown lookalike to Saulos Chilima has been circulating in a post claiming the UTM leader is seeing another man’s wife.

In the picture, the unknown man is seen to intimately hold a lady in a seemingly kiss on the forehead.

The post claims that the image was taken at a house in Lilongwe.

But it is not Chilima in the image as the circulations claim.

The image was shared by Erika Layne Photography in 2017 showing a couple treating themselves on a day out.

The post can only be drawn to propaganda which has stormed the social media lately.

Every party’s supporters have in the recent past been editing images to befit demeaning potrayals of rivals.

The MCP also had an image of it’s Veep President Sidik Mia tampered with in a way as showing that Mia isn’t happy with leader Lazarus Chakwera when the party was submitting it’s nomination papers to MEC last month.