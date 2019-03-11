Nomads to axe Yasin Osman

…Eye foreign coach…

Be Forward Wanderers Technical Director Yasin Osman is on the verge of being fired from his position following plans by the club to abolish the position.

According to various local media reports on Monday, the 2017 Super League champions have lined up plans to hire a foreign coach, with the talks being at an advanced stage.

The development means Osman will be fired from the Nomads hierarchy just months after being replaced by Bob Mpinganjira as the team’s head coach.

“The move was already agreed by the executive committee and what we are waiting for now is the board of trustees approval and once this is done, we are good to go,” the club’s Chairman Gift Mkandawire was quoted in the Nation newspaper.

However, he was quick to deny that the move was aimed to target Osman who has been with the club for the past three years.

It has been reported that the coach, whose identity was not revealed by the club, will be deputised by Mpinganjira.

This will also mean that Allan Kamanga’s position as the deputy coach will be jeopardized.

Under Osman, Wanderers ended their 11-year Super League drought but he failed to maintain his position the following season after he failed to win opening games in the top flight, forcing the management to move him to the position of the Technical Director.