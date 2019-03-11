Police deny beating APAM members

Malawi Police have claimed that they did not assault members of Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) in Lilongwe on Saturday.

Reports revealed that Police officers were beating APAM members for blocking the M1 road.

A Video that went viral on social media also showed police officers beating people with albinism in the country for conducting vigils.

But Malawi Police, through their spokesperson James Kadadzela has refuted the reports saying the officers were working within the law.

In a statement signed by Kadadzela, the police have faulted the “misconduct” by APAM that led to a clash with the men and women in uniform.

“Preliminary investigations have showed that uncontrollable members of APAM on this day caused more havoc and attacked police officers in the course of removing barriers and dispersing the people blocking the road,” reads the statement.

The statement further affirms the arrest of APAM members and a Journalist from Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

However, APAM also denied claims by the police that they blocked the M1 road saying it is the police who attacked a group of persons with albinism.

People with albinism had vigils to demand President Peter Mutharika to take action on reports of attacks and killings on person with albinism in Malawi.