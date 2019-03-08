Malawi holds symposium on forest resilience

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining held a symposium on trees and forests resilience.

The two day conference which started Wednesday and will ended yesterday is being conducted at Bingu International Convention Centre in capital of Malawi.

Minister responsible Aggrey Masi said the symposium discussed achievements in as far as conserving the environment is concerned.

Masi added that the country will be able to identity some of the challenges the country is facing due to lack of environmental management.

“Apart from trees and forests, water is also important to be considered as such we are asked to protect our catchments areas such as Lake Malawi “he explained

He noted that problems that have been affecting people in the country simply indicate that the work of conserving environment it is for each and every Malawian and asked for people’s effort in conserving environment.

In his remarks, Deputy Chief of Mission United State Embassy Andrew Herrup commended the country for being involved in tree planting exercises.

According to Herrup, checking and taking care of the trees is another away forward to conserve the environment.

Herrup however asked Malawians to refrain from using charcoal as a source of energy and encouraged citizens to adopt eco-friendly energy sources.