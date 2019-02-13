Devotion: Don’t ask how

Mark 4:26-27 “He also said, “The kingdom of God is like someone who spreads seed on the ground. He goes to sleep and gets up, night and day, and the seed sprouts and grows, though he does not know how.”

One of the principles of the Kingdom is walking by faith and not by sight. Those who walk by faith do what the Word says and never ask how will it be done.

Eccl 11:5 “Just as you do not know the path of the wind, or how the bones form in the womb of a pregnant woman, so you do not know the work of God who makes everything.”

When it comes to walking by faith, you must learn to trust God’s Word and never doubt its integrity, for the Word never fails. Some people, upon receiving counsel, instruction or admonition from the Word, are fond of asking how the Word they have received would come to pass. Faith doesn’t ask “how?” Rather, faith acts on the Word.

Don’t ask how the miracle you are expecting will happen. Leave the ‘how’ to God. Your responsibility is to keep living the Word. The challenge you are facing may seem overwhelming, but the Bible tells us that through faith you have already overcome. God is able to do exceeding abundantly above all you can ask or think or imagine (Eph3:20). He is too big to be asked the question “how?”; therefore, when He tells you anything, just do.

When God asked Abraham to offer his only son Isaac as a sacrifice, he promptly obeyed. He didn’t ask,” O God, how am I going to become the father of many nations if I offer my only son as a sacrifice?” he left that to the Lord. That’s faith; it doesn’t ask how? Rather it accepts, believes and endorses God’s Word as absolute truth.

When there was absolute hunger, the prophet declared that within 24 hours the country will come out of hunger to abundance. One man mocked because he would not know HOW and he didn’t see it because he died. 2 Kin 7:1-2 ” Elisha replied, “Hear the word of the Lord! This is what the Lord says, ‘About this time tomorrow a seah of finely milled flour will sell for a shekel and two seahs of barley for a shekel at the gate of Samaria.'” An officer who was the king’s right-hand man responded to the prophet, “Look, even if the Lord made it rain by opening holes in the sky, could this happen so soon?” Elisha said, “Look, you will see it happen with your own eyes, but you will not eat any of the food!”

Zachariah in Luke 1 in disbelief asked God HOW he could bear a son in old age and he was closed his mouth till the child was born. Luke 1:18-20 ” Zechariah said to the angel, “How can I be sure of this? For I am an old man, and my wife is old as well.” The angel answered him, “I am Gabriel, who stands in the presence of God, and I was sent to speak to you and to bring you this good news. And now, because you did not believe my words, which will be fulfilled in their time, you will be silent, unable to speak, until the day these things take place.”

It’s your turn to do the Word of God and never ask HOW? You will come back with a testimony!

Confession

I am what the Word says I am and I will do what the Word says I should do. I leave the HOW unto Him who is able to do exceeding abundantly above all I can ask or think or imagine, In Jesus Name. Amen

