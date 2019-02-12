UTM fails to field 193 parliamentary candidates

UTM has failed to field shadow MPs across the country as its leader Vice President Saulos Chilima had promised.

The opposition party has only managed to field candidates in 67 constituencies, according to reports.

During the launch of the Utm at Njamba Freedom Park on July 29, 2018, Chilima who is also president of UTM said the party will have aspirants in all the 193 constituencies and 462 wards across the country.

In his speech at the Njamba rally, Chilima also promised to pay for the all the UTM aspirants.

The Vice-President said: “We will hold a convention and elect a leader to represent the movement. We will also pay for all UTM parliamentary candidates in all 193 constituencies as well as candidates in all councils.”

However, the party made a U-turn saying it will only pay for aspirants who cannot afford to pay for themselves.

Meanwhile, a list of UTM aspirants circulating on social media shows that the party has at least 190 parliamentary aspirants.

The Malawi Electoral Commission received nominations from presidential, parliamentary and ward councillor candidates from Monday to Friday last week. MEC is yet to release the official list of aaspirants

During the process of presenting nomination papers, Chilima unveiled Michael Usi as his runningmate in the 2019 presidential race.