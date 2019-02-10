Four eye Sulom Vice General Secretary position

…as Tiya Somba Banda, Williams Banda go unopposed…

Current Super League of Malawi (Sulom) Treasurer Tiya Somba Banda and General Secretary Williams Banda will go unopposed at the body’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) next month.

According to a statement released by the body through Crowe (an audit company), the positions of President and General Secretary will go unopposed as nobody has come forward to challenge the aspiring candidates.

However, Major Captain Mitawa, Aggrey Khonje and Albert Mtungambera Harawa will battle it out for the vice presidency with Masters Security Team Manager Muhammad Seleman, former Be Forward Wanderers General Secretary David Kanyenda and Chimwemwe Chithope vying for the position of Legal Advisor.

On the position of Treasurer, Nyasa Big Bullets Financial Director Chifundo Makande, will compete against Bullets’ Technical Director Malinda Chinyama and Ernest Mangani for the position.

Masters Security’s former General Secretary Zachariah Nyirenda, Major Thoko Chazema, Khonje and Seleman will battle for the position of the Vice General Secretary.

Charles Mwanyungwa, Titha Mandiza, Henzie Banda, Michael Chemaere, Allie Mwachande and Chimwemwe Nyirenda will vie for Sulom’s committee members.

The AGM will see the current president Innocent Botomani handing over to Somba Banda after deciding against seeking a fresh mandate.

All the positions, excluding the committee members position will attract a nonrefundable fee of K100 000, with those contesting for the positions of committee members requested to pay K50, 000.