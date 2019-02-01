Trending image suggests Chilima, JB, Chihana deal

A circulating image has confirmed reports that the UTM has partnered former ruling People’s Party, Aford and Tikonze Alliance in an electoral alliance.

The image shows UTM leader Saulos Chilima, PP president Joyce Banda leader of Aford Enoch Chihana, Ibrahim Matola from PP and Mark Katsonga and Cassim Chilumpha from Tikonze Alliance.

UTM leader Saulos Chilima told the media days ago they were in talks with other parties for an electoral alliance.

The parties are however yet to release a statement about the alliance.

More to follow.