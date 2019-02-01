CSOs urged to donate radios to rural masses

Traditional Authority Mlauli of Neno has told Civil Society Organisations that are conducting voter civic education to make a donations of wind up radios to people in remote areas so that the voters can tune in to vital information about May 21 tripartite elections.

T/A Mlauli made the request on Tuesday during an interface meeting between women aspirants in the district and chiefs, religious leader and other community leaders organized by Ligowe Community Organization (LIKODO) a local organization which was sub-contracted to conduct 50-50 campaign for Neno and Mwanza.

He said most candidates especially presidential aspirants that are competing in the forthcoming elections do not conduct rallies in rural areas but are able to sell their manifestos through different radio stations.

“Most of our community members don’t have access to the information about presidential candidates, people need to know a number of things from these aspirants.

“How are we going to vote for someone we don’t even know his/her profile,” wondered Mlauli.

Mlauli added that in 2009 a number of people from his community received wind up radios before the campaign period from National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE TRUST) to keep them informed about elections news.

According to Mlauli, they benefited a lot because apart from its durability the win-up radios are affordable and they don’t require power from batteries.

Chairperson for Neno Pastors Fraternal, Pastor Hastings Mangitsa agreed with Mlauli saying lack of facts and inappropriate information led to more people voting for wrong people into positions because they didn’t have time to scrutinize agendas from all the contestants.

In his response to the request, NICE Trust Civic Education Officer for Neno Walasi Kudzala said this year they are not distributing radios because they don’t have funds for the initiative.

He however agreed that in this crucial time with few days to campaign period, radio is the quickest and most effective way of relaying important messages about elections.