UTM Governor reverses resignation

UTM Governor for Nkhotakota has reversed his decision to resign saying he will wait for the return of party president Saulos Chilima.

Leonard Chaunga resigned as UTM Governor for Nkhotakota after being dissatisfied with the way primary elections were held in the district.

But in an interview, Chaunga said he reversed his decision following talks he had with some members of the party who told him to wait until his concerns are addressed.

“I really resigned but upon presenting my letter to the party officials, I have been told to wait for the return of the party president Saulos Chilima (who is in the United States of America) to address my concerns,” said Chaunga.

He added that he is not happy with how the party primary elections were held on 3rd January this year as some aspirants brought in voters who were ineligible and some officials imposed candidates.

“Some aspirants brought in members from other parties to vote for them instead of the ones from our eligible areas and also some aspirants declared themselves winners instead of those who got more votes”, he said.

According to Chaunga, he feels powerless hence his earlier intention to resign from his post as district governor and become an ordinary member of the party.

But on his part, UTM Elections Director, Paul Chibingu said the accusations made by Chaunga are what the district governors themselves are doing by favouring some candidates instead of accepting the actual election results as voted by the people.

Meanwhile, the party has called on all party followers to exercise patience and peace as they are still waiting for the official announcement of primary elections results by the party’s National Executive Committee-NEC.