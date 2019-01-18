Bullets seal Luke Chima signing

TNM Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets have made their third signing in the ongoing local transfer window, bringing on board Luke Chima from Azam Tigers on a four year deal.

The 22-year old forward, who scored 11 goals last season for the Kau Kau boys, was officially confirmed as a Bullets player on Friday after the two clubs reached an agreement.

The People’s Team confirmed the development on their official Facebook page.

“Nyasa Big Bullets have completed the signing of Luke Chima from Azam Tigers. The striker who turns 22 next month, signed a four year deal with Bullets on Friday,” reads the statement on the team’s official Facebook page.

In his remarks, Chima was delighted to have sealed a move to the league champions.

“It’s a dream for every player to play for Bullets and I am very delighted to have finally moved to this team. I will give it all for the team and its supporters,” he said.

For the past two weeks, Bullets signed Precious Sambani from Namiwawa Madrid and Ben Manyozo from Dwangwa United.

It has been reported that the Blantyre based giants will now be looking forward to add two more players before the closer of the transfer window.