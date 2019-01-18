Court detains Kalindo

The Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court in Zomba has detained UTM Director of Youth Bon Kalindo for failing to surrender his passport.

Kalindo who is also Mulanje South legislator and was granted bail on Monday was expected to surrender his passport to the court today as part of bail conditions.

He however failed to produce the passport today and Chief Resident Magistrate Mzondi Mvula told him not to leave the court until the passport was given to authorities.

Meanwhile, Kalindo has pleaded not guilty to the charge of disorderly conduct.

Kalindo was also charged with insulting President Peter Mutharika but state prosecutors have withdrawn that charge.

The prosecutors asked the Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court not to enter plea on the count of insulting the president.

The court has since adjourned the case to February 19 this year.

Kalindo was arrested on Thursday last week for allegedly insulting the president which is contrary to Section 4 of protected flags, emblem and names Act as well as disorderly conduct at a police station contrary to Section 153(1) of Police Act.

Police said the legislator committed the crimes at Balaka Police Station where he went to demand for the release of Chilima’s two personal aides, Kushi Unyolo and Joshua Valera who were arrested for “acting suspiciously” at Chiwanja Cha Ayao launch at Mmanga Primary School Ground in Balaka, earlier this month.

Kalindo spent last weekend in prison before being granted bail on Monday.

Two days after he was released on bail, suspected Democratic Progressive Party members assaulted Kalindo in Mulanje.