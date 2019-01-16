Winiko accused of feigning attack

UTM Director of Youth Bon Kalindo has been faced with criticisms of feigning an attack on Wednesday to gain instigate public sympathy.

Kalindo was reportedly attacked in Mulanje where he had gone days after his release on bail from the court in Zomba.

The social media has been awash with criticism the Mulanje South lawmaker might have feigned the attack.

The critics hover their arguments on trending images of Kalindo in a vest stained by blood.

“Am not entirely disagreeing with those claiming Winiko might be faking the degree of his fate. One would wonder where was the blood on the white vest came from?

“For the look of things this blood should have come from the head and if so his face could have been in blood too and a photo of his blood face could have confirmed the degree of his case.

“Now that our country is full of descendants of late Thomas Didymus let our brother Hon Kalindo take a photo or a video showing the cut where this blood came from period” whistle-blower, Gerlad Kampanikiza, posted on Facebook.

A war has erupted between vice President Saulos Chilima’s UTM and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party supporters. UTM claims the attack was done by DPP supporters whose notorious cadets are well known for their violence.

It’s not the first time Kalindo has been targeted by DPP cadets.

In 2016 he went into hiding after cadets had threatened to manhandle him at a presidential rally held in Mulanje.

And to make matters worse, today’s alleged attack sustained came following his arrest for describing President Peter Mutharika as having a mental illness.