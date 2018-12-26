Media encouraging witchdoctor adverts

These days tuning to the radio sees us facing unprecedented adverts by traditional doctors apparently making scary and outrageous advertising.

You mean there’s an explanation for the bank to mistakenly send a worker money? You mean to say without appropriate papers and flight booking one ‘boards a five minute plane’ to RSA? What science is that?

And with the economic pattern, the media is not running away from such advertorials. A program host will be asking the doctor about the services, without a question. A question on the possibility of the said services they render.

At a barbershop I was at this morning, we heard of such scary advertorials. The doctor was actually saying they have magnetic fetish materials that will let people attain money from others in market places and public spaces. What the hell is that?

My friend argues with me that, it is not just the media propelling this, he says they must be having a customer base. He says we may be hypocritical if we ignore the customers at the receiving end of the services. Purely true: If the doctors are not creating a new market base, they might be reinforcing an existing one.

Because what else aside from a fertile market is driving them to the media? The argument now arises on the adaptability of the media to such adverts. But is it wrong to have disturbing and such advertising on the radio?

Why should there be an advert encouraging people to attain services with which they will be magically stealing from the general public?

While it still appears the commercial alignment of the media may drive this, the question may thus stem up on whether furthering of such adverts defines the aims of the media.