Santa Klaus Chilima: SKC scores more Christmas points

Malawi State Vice-President and United Transformation Movement (UTM) leader Saulos Klaus Chilima transformed into Santa ‘Klaus’ when he visited Nkhoma Mission Hospital this morning to cheer patients and their guardians.

As Santa Claus, SKC as he is fondly called, handed gifts to patients and wished them quick recovery.

Accompanied by wife Mary, who was also dressed in red Christmas attire, Chilima toured the maternity ward , children ward, burns unit, general ward before meeting hospital staff.

Most patients were surprised to see the Vice President personally carrying the gift bag and presenting the gifts on his own.

Later on Chilima said he decided to visit the hospital following an invitation from Nkhoma Synod CCAP officials when he congregated at the mission a few months back. The hospital is run by Nkhoma CCAP.

“You know Christmas time is the time people celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ mostly with family and friends but there are others like the patients here he could not be with their families as they are in hospital so we decided to be with them and share the gifts,” said Chilima.

Meanwhile, SKC’s Santa Cluas photos have gone viral on social media where he is being elevated for his act of kindness and humility.

Pictorial