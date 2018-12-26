Devotion: Have a coach

The Bible says life is a game called racing and you need to win in this game.

1 Corinthians 9: 24 Know ye not that they which run in a race run all, but one receiveth the prize? So run, that ye may obtain.

Hebrews 12:1 …..and let us run with patience the race that is set before us,

How do you win without a coach? Even if a team is failing they fire the coach which means a coach is very important if one wants to win. Who coaches your life? Are they the best coach? Are they a success themselves?

One day I heard a student that she was advised how to pass examinations by those who were repeating that same subject. I laughed! How can someone who failed give you tips of passing when they have never passed themselves? How can someone who failed help you to be a success? Get those who are a success and ensure you win.

