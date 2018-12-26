Youths, women key to Malawi’s economic growth

Church and Society a development arm under the CCAP Livingstonia Synod has underscored the importance of investing in youths and women saying their involvement is key to Malawi realising its economic growth and development.

Church and Society’s monitoring, evaluation and learning manager Happy Mhango make the remarks in Karonga this week following the presentation of a project to the Karonga District Executive Committee (DEC) called children, youths and community for change.

The 10 year project is set to be implemented in Traditional Authority (TA) Wasambo in Karonga and in TAs Mlowe and Chapinduka in Rumphi through financial assistance from Transform Aid International.

According to Mhango, the economic growth of the country lies in the hands of youths and women hence they must be empowered economically.

“For so long, our youths and women have been overlooked in terms of getting them involved in development thereby they don’t know the role they can play in the growth of the country hence the coming in of the project,” he said.

He added that the project will provide the targeted groups with knowledge and skills so that they can be at the forefront in decision making positions thereby contributing to development.

“Together with the communities that we will be working with, what we want is to give the youths and women opportunities to be involved in economic activities like entrepreneurship and having access to social protection programs that are there and make sure children grow up in an environment where they are protected and are safe so that they realise their aspirations at the end of the day,” Mhango explained.

Karonga district youth officer Jessie Wasambo welcomed the project in Karonga saying such projects are rare in the district hence the 10 year project will change people’s lives for the better.