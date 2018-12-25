UTM throws Christmas luncheon for older people

United Transformation Movement (UTM) organised a Christmas luncheon and donation of assorted items to older people in Blantyre-Kabula Constituency.

The memorable event took place at Machinjiri Township’s Namilango Primary School on Tuesday, the Christmas Day. It was spiced up by live performance from Acoustic genius Alinafe Jimu of Zinyenyeswa fame.

The artist, who is a regular feature on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation’s (MBC) Zapaphata local program, took the elderly down the memory lane by dishing out old renditions done by different artists.

Classics such as Lameck by Allan Namoko and Lucky Stars’ Chinafuna M’bale, took both the sexagenarians, septuagenarians and octogenarians to the dance floor.

Guest of honour at the event was UTM shadow Member of Parliament (MP) for Blantyre-Kabula, Felix Njawala, who underscored the importance of sharing gifts and the word of God during Christmas.

“We thought to celebrate Christmas through a luncheon and donation to our mothers, fathers and grandparents. This is one of the vulnerable groups which is often neglected.

As UTM members, we have a greater role to play to ensure the welfare the Elderly people is taken care of,” said Njawala.

He added that the Elderly people in the country have diverse needs which require everyone’s attention.

“We are because these people sacrificed a lot, including giving birth, for us to be where we are today. Therefore, it’s inhuman to neglect them now,” said Njawala.

One of the octogenarians, gogo Anna described the luncheon as first of its kind in her life.

“Sometimes, all what we need from you our children is mere kindness and love which you have demonstrated today. This is first and unforgettable experience in my life,” she said.

Apart from the sumptuous meal, the Elderly received a Christmas packages comprising assorted items such as rice and sugar.