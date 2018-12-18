Son kills father over mangoes

Police at Milare in the commercial city of Blantyre have arrested a 22-year-old man for hitting his father to death with a bottle over green mangoes.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was Blantyre police public relations officer Sub Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi who identified the suspect as Arthur Maliro who murdered his father, George Maliro aged 58.

According to Nkhwazi, on December 16 at around 11am, Arthur Maliro was plucking green mangoes from a nearby tree and the father came in and advised him against doing so, saying the mangoes were not ripe.

This angered the suspect and he picked a glass bottle, threw it and hit his father in the head.

The father later collapsed and was rushed to Mpemba health centre where he was pronounced dead.

The body was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital pending postmortem examination.

The deceased George Maliro hailed from Nsomba village Traditional Authority Nsomba in Blantyre.

According to Sub Inspector Nkhwazi, the suspect will be taken before court as soon as police investigations are finalised where he is supposed to answer charges of murder.