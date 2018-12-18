Councillors’ honoraria up by 25 percent

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has adjusted upward allowances for councillors from K80,000 to K100,000, reflecting a 25 percent increase.

Councillors through Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA) submitted a petition to the Ministry in June, 2018 for government to consider an increment due to high cost of living standards in the country.

In a circular letter signed by the Secretary for Local Government and Rural Development, dated 4th December, 2018 addressed to all District Commissioners, the adjustment is with effect from 1st July, 2018.

The letter said the approval has been made on the consideration that each council will contribute 20% from its locally generated revenues and the balance will be covered from the General Resource Fund (GRF).

The letter further warn DCs that it is not permissible to pay ward councillors from any other source of funds.

Commenting on the matter, Councillor for Msakambewa East Ward Martin Luka expressed disappointment saying the petition requested a 50 percent increment.

“The 25% increment is not enough, this must be revised in the next budget,” he said.

Last week, government also announced an increment to honorarium given to chiefs with effective from 1st July, 2018.

Paramount Chiefs will be getting K100,000 from K50,000, Senior Chiefs K60,000 from K30,000, Sub Chiefs 18,000 from K9,000, Group Village heads K5,000 from K2,500 while Village Heads K5,000 from K2,500.