Kabwila boycotts primaries

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Salima North West Jessie Kabwila this morning boycotted primary elections in the constituency saying they were illegal.

Enock Phale won the primary elections with 1024 votes, Mose Buwa who withdrew got four votes while Kabwila managed 2 votes despite not showing up.

Speaking to the media, Kabwila said she would not have won if she took part because the elections were designed to make her lose.

She also described the polls as bogus and illegitimate saying the party’s Lakeshore Regional Chairperson Augustine Chidzanja had told her that there will be no primaries in the constituency as the regional committee had decided to go for a political solution

“As late as this last evening at around 17hrs, he assured me that on Monday he was going to see the Director of Elections to inform him that the Region has decided not to have elections in Salima North West but go for a political solution.

“I was not informed of the primaries properly and have not prepared for such unlawful primaries because the regional chairman emphasised that he had spoken to the region and that there would be no primaries,” she said.

The legislator added that the elections which were held this morning were called by aspirant Phale’s campaign director and vice constituency chairperson Samson Kenneth, not the party’s regional committee as is tradition.

MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali confirmed that the party will not recognise the results of the primaries saying they were not organised by the MCP.