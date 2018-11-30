MCP to proceed with Mangochi rally

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has challenged that its rally at Monkey Bay in Mangochi will go on as scheduled.

Yesterday, the Mangochi District Council told the opposition party that it cannot hold the rally because President Peter Mutharika will also conduct a whistle-stop tour on Saturday at Monkey Bay in the district.

“I write to request that you postpone the meeting of the president of MCP to a later date because His Excellency the State President will be conducting these meetings in places where the president of MCP also intends to conduct the meetings,” says a letter signed by Mangochi DC Dominic Mwandira.

But MCP spokesperson Reverend Maurice Muthali said the party will proceed with its activities which include a whistle-stop tour in the district and a rally at Mbwadzulu primary school ground.

He dismissed claims that holding the two events on the same day could bring any sort of incident and doubted that the president is going to hold his rallies within 100 metres of the MCP event.

He added that if there is violence then the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is to be blamed because the MCP was the first to ask for permission from the council and questioned why Mutharika wants to disturb a rally that was already planned.

“What is going to stop the president from going wherever Chakwera goes next time?” said Munthali.