Female MPs ask for support to maintain seats

The Parliamentary Women’s Caucus in Malawi has asked stakeholders and well-wishers to assist female aspirants and Members of Parliament (MPs) with campaign resources during the campaign period.

Member of Parliament for Balaka West Shanil Dzimbiri made the call while presenting on the activities the caucus covered in the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 financial years.

Dzimbiri who is a UTM legislator said women need more support from stakeholders to maintain and occupy positions in order to represent their fellow women who are facing various challenges.

She added that it is sad that after 54 years of independence women both in rural and urban areas are facing challenges such as lack of water, shortage of medicine and gender based violence due to their vulnerable state.

“During field visits as women caucus we came across so many challenges which women are facing in rural areas.

“Women are walking distances to fetch for water, firewood and also to access medication, it is a very pathetic situation, if we fail to maintain and occupy these positions women will continue to suffer, we are helpless, we need more support,” she explained.

Dzimbiri added that some people think that the 50-50 campaign gave them a lot of money which is not the case.

She explained that the organisation came up with a booklet where photos for all the female Members of Parliament have been printed to assist people recognise the aspirants.