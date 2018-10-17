Firm constructs beach volleyball court in Mzuzu

Beach volleyball will now be played in Mzuzu as T and T Investment has constructed a K600,000 worth beach volleyball court at Katoto Primary School in the city.

Volleyball Association of Malawi general secretary, Jailos Nkhoma, has since thanked T and T management for the support which he said will go a long way in improving access to beach volleyball venues in the country.

He said in the past players had to travel to the lake to access beach volleyball pitches.

“This is unique contribution T and T has done to volleyball sport in the country. We will now be able to play beach volleyball in Mzuzu. We thank T and T management for the support,” said Nkhoma.

On his part, T and T Investment managing director, Tausif Mirza, said he spotted a lot of potential in volleyball among people in the North hence the support.

“People do not need a lake in order to play beach volleyball, the court can be built anywhere as other countries do. We feel this is a good contribution we can do to the society as we improve the volleyball sport in the region,” he said.

According to Mirza, Katoto Primary School was chosen as its pilot phase so that the students there can also benefit by being trained in this specialized beach volleyball and that the same court can be used for other sports like long and triple jump.

“But it is also as a social responsibility because the school will benefit more because many of the participating citizens might identify other needs which the school lacks to assisted,” he said.

Meanwhile, plans are underway to hold corporate beach volleyball tournaments at the new court.