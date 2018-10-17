Police arrest two illegal clinic operators

Two men are behind bars at Nkhunga police after they were found running clinics illegally.

The two, Edward Mkungula and Major Kaliofasi, were netted on Friday this week during a joint operation which the Police conducted in conjunction with Ministry of Health officials as well as officers from National Police Headquarters (Drug section).

The said clinics were being run at Dwambadzi and Liwaladzi trading centres.

During the same operation, 50-year-old Charles Phiri who ran a clinic at Dwangwa Trading Centre was also arrested after he was found with medical equipment and drugs without licence.

They included ten packets of Artsunate injection and one packet of latex powdered medical examination gloves.

The three have been charged with offences under Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act and will appear in court soon.

Edward Mkungula aged 31 and Major Kaliofasi aged 38 hail from T/A’s Chekucheku and Mulauli, both from Neno district.

Phiri comes from Nyankhwenda village, TA Mtwalo district Mzimba.