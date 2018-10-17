Man defiles Standard 2 girl

Police at Gola border in Chikwawa have arrested a 26-year-old man on allegation that he defiled a 13-year-old primary school girl.

According to Chikwawa Police publicist, Foster Benjamin, the suspect, Kamuna Pelera, was nabbed on Sunday after committing the offence early this month at Laposhita Village under Senior Chief Chapananga in the district.

It is alleged that Pelera had long lusted for the Standard 2 girl despite him having two wives.

“On 3 October, he allegedly bought Azam tablet soap and body jelly lotion hoping to meet and entice the girl.

“Few minutes later, Pelera chanced upon the girl and her younger brother making their way through the forest path,” explained Benjamin.

The two minors were on their way to visit their grandmother.

It is further alleged that the suspect hurried and went past the two before stopping a few yards ahead of them.

“He sweet-talked the victim’s brother, handing him his phone which was playing music. He further urged him to proceed ahead so that he could sample songs on his own. The boy innocently obeyed, leaving his sister at the hand of the suspect.

“Pelera took advantage and sexually attacked the girl, leaving her bleeding on her private parts, and told her not to reveal about anything,” added Benjamin.

The girl, however, narrated the story to other people and the suspect was immediately confronted.

While admitting the accusation, Pelera promised to pay K200, 000 so as to settle the matter out of police and court.

He never paid the money.

The victim’s family reported the matter to Gola Police Unit on Sunday, leading to Pelera’s arrest.

He has since been charged with defilement, contrary to Section 138 of the Penal code, and he is expected to appear in court within a week.

Kamuna Pelera hails from Laposhita Village in the area of Senior Chief Chapananga in Chikwawa District.