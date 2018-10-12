Police rescue 4 from mob over bloodsucking allegations

Chikwawa Police on Thursday rescued four people after angry villagers descended on them, alleging they were bloodsuckers.

The four, a headteacher and research workers met their fate at Mfera Primary School Wednesday afternoon.

According to Chikwawa Police spokesperson, Foster Benjamin, a three-member team from one of the disease and control research Non-Government Organisation visited the school and conducted blood tests from pupils.

“The exercise went on smoothly until one pupil reportedly fainted after having his blood tested. It is said that the boy’s parents got angry and mobilised other villagers who instantly went after the team and the school’s headteacher.

“The irate villagers heavily descended on the lady who was a team leader accusing her of leading a bloodsucking mission,” explained Benjamin.

The school’s headteacher whisked the lady away to safety into his office.

The mob, however, turned against the teacher, beating and accusing him of sheltering a suspected bloodsucker.

The mob went on damaging windscreen of the team’s vehicle.

Police were alerted and managed to restore calm. The law enforcers then took the four victims to the hospital.

No arrests have since been made but police say investigations are underway.

The bloodsucking allegation is the latest episode since the issue died out some months ago in the district.

Police in the district, however, have further warned to apprehend anyone fabricating or perpetrating bloodsucking rumours.