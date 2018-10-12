Flames ready for Cameroon showdown

Malawi24 previews the action as the defending African Cup of Nations champions Cameroon take on Malawi at Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Friday evening before the two square off again on Tuesday in Blantyre.

The hosts come into the fixture on the back of a 1-all draw to Comoros Island and sit at the top.

The Flames are just behind the Indomitable Lions in third spot. Malawi won at home to Comoros Island before losing 3-0 to Morocco last month.

The Flames have not won in West Africa for the past 15 years and their chances of winning today’s match are very minimal.

Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf has a very strong squad for the encounter, including veteran goalkeeper Carlos Kameni.

The former Dutch midfielder has also included former captain Christian Bassogog who wasn’t part of the squad that traveled to Comoros Island last month. Porto’s Vincent Aboubakar, Stoke City’s Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Edgar Salli who plays his football in Germany for Nuremberg FC have all been included in the squad to play Malawi.

On the other hand, Ronny Van Geneugden will face the Indomitable Lions without his captain Limbikani Mzava who got injured during Golden Arrow’s PSL match last week.

RVG recalled holding midfielder Chikoti Chirwa who was away for a year while Jabulani Linje was also included in the trip to Yaounde.

The Flames are unlikely to pose a threat to the host’s defence but RVG told the media that his men are ready for the challenge.

“The boys are ready for the encounter and they are in high spirits and we are looking forward to the big game. We are prepared tactically and defeat is not an option,” said the Belgian tactician.

Under his tutelage, the Flames have only won twice in 17 games and failure to beat Cameroon will pile more pressure on the under fire Belgian who has less than four months left on his contract.