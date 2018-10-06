UTM’s Vehicle torching: police arrest three

Police in Malawi’s capital have arrested three people suspected to have torched a vehicle belonging to United Transformation Movement (UTM).

The three whose names were not disclosed are suspected to have ‘maliciously’ damaged UTM’s vehicle during the recent national demonstrations in Lilongwe.

Confirming to Malawi24, National Police spokesperson James Kadadzela said the three will be charged with malicious damage after inquiries are concluded.

“The three are being interviewed and more arrests are expected to follow. I am not disclosing their identities now to avoid jeopardizing investigations,” said Kadadzela.

He added that the suspects are yet to appear in court.

Recently, two vehicles belonging to UTM were also set on fire in Mangochi district a day before the movement held a scheduled rally in the district.