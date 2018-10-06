Murder suspects nabbed

Police in the lakeshore district of Nkhotakota are keeping in custody three suspects for allegedly murdering Edward Gawaundi, 50, in the district.

The suspects are Chancy Chunga aged 18, Edrisa Banda (17) and Lamsy Manda (32).

The incident occurred on the night of 18 September in Tandwe village in the area of senior chief Malengachanzi in the district.

According to Nkhotakota Police Deputy Spokesperson Paul Malimwe, on the fateful day Gawaundi was coming from a drinking spree within the village and on his way home was assaulted by the assailants in question.

Malimwe said that the assault suggested the assailants were probably equipped with sharp materials as after being assaulted the victim sustained deep multiple cuts on the head.

“Well-wishers who found him in a dying state, rushed him to Nkhotakota district hospital where he died while receiving treatment,” he said.

Postmortem results indicated death was due to severe head injuries and loose trachea secondary to assault.

Police conducted the investigations that led to the arrest of one of the assailants Chancy Chunga on the night of October 04, 2018.

Upon being interviewed, he revealed that on the material day he was with Edrisa Banda and Lamsy Manda who were apprehended the same night.

The suspects, will appear before the court of law soon to answer murder charge contravening section 209 of the penal code.

The deceased hailed from Tandwe village in the area of senior chief Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota district.