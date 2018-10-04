Teenager drowns in Dwangwa river

14-year old boy has died in Dwangwa after being swept and drowning in Dangwa River.

Information sourced from the fallen teenager’s mother indicates that on September, 30 this year, Acton Matiyasi and his four friends wanted to eat sugarcane in fields located across Dwangwa River.

As the boys were crossing the said river, Acton did not make it to the other side after he was swept by the running water.

Engulfed with fear, the other boys didn’t report the matter to their parents until two days later when the boy’s body was seen floating dead in the same river.

Medical personnel confirmed that the teenager’s death was as a result of suffocation.

The deceased hailed from Damponda village in the area of TA Nsanama in Machinga district.