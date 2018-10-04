MCP refutes Simbi funding rumors

The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has refuted claims that business tycoon, Ashanti Simbi has donated K10 billion to the party for campaign.

A post which has been circulating on social media claimed that MCP had received the billions from Simbi.

However, in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Reverend Maurice Munthali, MCP has also denied that it has offered its assets and facilities nationwide as surety to acquire the billions.

MCP has denied agreeing to such a deal ahead of the 2019 elections.

“It is no secret that Malawi Congress Party and its assets belong to the Malawian people.

“This is unlike all other parties, new and old, that are conceived illegitimately and are run as personal properties of their founders and presidential candidates without any mandate from the Malawian people through national conventions, or public resolutions of their governing councils, or democratic elections of their area structures, or competitive primaries to elect their candidates, let alone official registration with the regulatory authorities,” reads the statement.

According to MCP, the party’s political activities are largely funded by its members nationwide who fund the MCP with the belief that Lazarus Chakwera will form the next government.

“For four solid years, Dr. Chakwera has been the voice Malawians have come to trust to fight on their behalf, and so he is the man around whom they are eager to galvanize when they will vote for him on 21st May, 2019.

“Malawians will do so knowing fully well that he can lead them in the work of freeing Malawi from the captivity of thieves under whose leadership pilferage continues unchecked and unabated as we speak,” reads the statement from MCP.

The opposition party has also accused other politicians and some fake journalists of spreading the false reports.

According to MCP, Malawians believe Chakwera will rescue them from President Peter Mutharika and his deputy Saulos Chilima whose “documented complicity, incapacity, and mendacity have brought the nation’s economy to its knees.”