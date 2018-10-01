Sulom north rep rescues Super League teams

Super League of Malawi northern region representative, Henzie Banda, has boosted the morale to regional teams playing in Super League by donating shin guards and goalkeeper gloves amounting to half million kwacha.

Speaking after the donation to Mzuni, Moyale Barracks and Karonga United, Banda said he is motivating teams to have hardworking spirit to improve their performance in the league and escape relegation zone.

“North teams were below 25 points and we all know for sure that teams having such points in the second round are on risk of relegation, so Mzuni, Moyale and Karonga are on that line. If they are relegated, it means we will not have a chance to watch football in the region.

“I have given them the equipment to boost the morale and fight hard to remain in the league so that we should have many teams in the region like our friends in other regions,” Banda said.

He then asked other soccer lovers to support the teams for them to improve on their positions on the log table in order to put the region on a map.

In their remarks, all the teams have commended Banda for the gesture and asked other football lovers to emulate from them in supporting teams.

Acting general secretary for Moyale Barracks, Major Clement Ngalonde, said his team was using outdated equipment and the donation help them.

“Lack of sports equipment was a big blow to us. We had insufficient goalkeeper gloves which are also worn out and many players were using old shin guards which compromised our performance as well.

“He has rescued us and to thank him we will win our next game against Azam Tigers,” Ngalonde said.

Mzuni general secretary, Donnex Chilonga, said the donation has boosted the confidence of players and fueled them to perform better.

Meanwhile, Mzuni is on eighth position with 30 points from 25 games , Moyale Barracks are on position 9 with 28 points from 23 played games and Karonga United on position 12 with 27 points from 23 games respectively.