Three drown in Lake Malawi

Three youthful Malawians have died in Nkhata-Bay District after drowning in deep waters of Lake Malawi on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

The three have been identified as 20-year-old Maxwell Ngwira from Mango Village, T/A Timbiri in Nkhata Bay, Rodrick Mokiwa 26 from Dwangwa in Nkhota kota and 24 year old Mnjuzi Chiumia from Chipuzumumba Village, T/A Mankhambira in Nkhata Bay District.

According to Agnes Mhone, she accompanied her boy friend Mokiwa and his brother Ngwira to Chikale Beach for a swim.

In the course of swimming, strong waves swept the two boys to the deep waters where they drowned.

In a related incident, Chiumia drowned at Chisu fishing camp.

It is alleged that he decided to have a swim while coming from a drinking joint and drunk.

All the three men were rushed to Nkhata Bay District Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Postmortem indicate all the deaths are due to suffocation.

Meanwhile, police are strongly advising all people wishing to swim not to go in waters when the lake is not calm.