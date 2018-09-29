Silver Strikers reinstate Fazili as head coach

…Songo still on suspension

Silver Strikers have reinstated head coach, Lovemore Fazili, who was suspended due to the Central Banker’s poor run form in the top flight football.

The team’s Chairman, Ralph Tseka, confirmed the development on Friday saying there is no evidence to prove all the accusations leveled against the coach that led to his suspension some weeks ago.

“Lovemore Fazili has been reinstated with immediate effect. There is no evidence to prove all the accusations leveled against him. He has, therefore, been exonerated of all accusations,”said Tseka.

Fazili has since resumed duties and will be with the team when the Bankers play Dwangwa United in TNM Super League at Chitowe Stadium on Saturday.

On team manager Francis Songo, Tseka said; ” Team manager Francis Songo is still on suspension pending conclusion of his case.”

The Bankers have seen their dream of winning a quadrate hitting a snag after they exited Airtel Top 8 Cup and Carlsberg Cup.

They have also seen their chances of winning this year’s TNM Superleague championship reduced following a 2-1 defeat to rivals Civil Sporting Club last week.