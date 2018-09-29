First Malawian airline female captain inspires girls

Malawi Airline first female Captain, Yolanda-Ndala Kaunda, has urged girls in the country to aspire for them to attain greater heights in any field including those dominated by men.

Kaunda explained to them that realizing one’s dreams in life depends on one’s courage to sail through challenges.

She said the challenges come in form of discouragements from people, lack of resources including school fees, but girls need to have the will power to achieve what he or she has plans.

Speaking at There Is Hope (TIH) Dzaleka camp in Dowa on Wednesday when she gave a motivation talk to girls doing various technical and Vocational courses at the institution, Kaunda said she had to sacrifice certain things and focus on attaining her goal so that she becomes what she is today.

“To attain one’s dreams is not easy, there are always challenges and one need to have will power to resolve and achieve “, she said.

Kaunda further urged girls at TIH to be prayerful and remain.

She said she was the only female student in a class of 80 and that there were many people thought she could not make it, but she remained focused on her goal.

In his remarks, TIH founder and executive director, which also runs a Bible School, Innocent Magambi, said his organisation decided to invite Yolanda to talk to the students in order to inspire them.

Yolanda-Ndala Kaunda was the second Malawi’s female pilot and became Malawi Airline first female Captain in March, 2016, one of the highest levels of responsibility within the ranks in the Aviation sector.