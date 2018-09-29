17-year-old arrested for faking pregnancy

Malawi police in Mangochi district have arrested 17-year-old Patuma John for faking pregnancy which she has been aspiring to have since she got married in the year of 2016.

Mangochi Police spokesperson, Rodrick Maida, says currently the suspect has been charged with offence of conduct likely to cause bleach peace and will appear before court very soon.

It is reported that the suspect was married two years ago and she later started deceiving her husband that she was pregnant since the year of 2017 by putting a pillow of clothes her stomach.

To her hubby’s surprise all women in her village who had become pregnant in the same period when his wife started deceiving her gave birth but not his wife.

The suspect pretended to have developed labour pains and was rushed to Mangochi district hospital for delivery.

“Upon arrival suspect was asked to take off her clothes for examination, then it was discovered that the suspect was not pregnant and out of frustration suspect ran away from the hospital.

“It took the help of other medical personnel to arrest her before reporting the matter to police,” said Maida.

The intention of the woman is yet to be known as cases of theft of newly born babies are rampant in the district.

The suspect hails from Saninkawa village in the area around Mponda in the Mangochi district.