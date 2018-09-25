Water crisis sparks protests at Poly

Students at The Polytechnic today blocked the Masauko Chipembere Highway in Blantyre to show anger after taps run dry at the college.

Police officers who responded to the situation fired teargas at the students in order to disperse them.

According to the students, they have been experiencing dry taps since Sunday hence the decision to take to the streets.

In a statement to students, the Polytechnic Students Union (PSU) said management decided to suspend classes on Tuesday afternoon due to the crisis.

The college management also met Blantyre Water Board officials to ensure normal supply of water resumes.

“A water tank has been placed at the garage and will be there until normal supply of water. The issue is being addressed by water board together with the administration and more permanent ways are being implemented to avoid this ever happening again,” says the statement.