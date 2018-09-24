TNM Mpamba donates braille to Nkope School for the Blind

TNM Mpamba has come the rescue of Nkope School for the Blind with a donation of two braille machines to the Mangochi-based institution.

Making the donation in Mangochi on the sidelines of the 2018 Annual CIM Marketers Conference, TNM Head of Mobile Money, Chikhulupiliro Mphatso said the mobile money services provider was touched at the challenges which the school in general and students in particular go through.

The donation valued at K2 million comprises two braille machines and three radios. Nkope School enrolls students with physical challenges.

“It is our hope that the machines will go a long way to facilitate the learning process for the visually impaired students on their path to becoming productive citizens. Again we hope that the radios would go a long way to offer entertain and keep them informed of current affairs,” said Mphatso.

He further pledged that TNM will provide 20 two-seater desks to ensure no learner sits on the floor during lessons.

Receiving the donation, Headteacher for the school Aristarcko Mzikuola hailed the gesture saying it would go a long way to aiding the delivery of lessons to the students.

In his remarks, outgoing President of CIM Malawi Members Group Michael Khomani hailed TNM Mpamba for responding positively to his call for corporates and individuals to join hands with the marketing body in easing challenges faced by the school.

CIM Malawi partnered with Nkope School for the Blind since it started holding its annual conference in the lakeshore district of Mangochi four years ago helping through provision of school fees, school supplies and necessities.

TNM is donating to Nkope for a second year running after donating buckets, plates and school bags to the school during a similar conference in 2017.