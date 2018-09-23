Bankers lose crucial points

Silver Strikers’ bid for the TNM Super League championship is gradually being lost following a disappointing 2-1 loss to Civil Sporting Club.

The two rivals met at Silver Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the Lilongwe Derby where maximum points were a priority for Silver considering current race on the log.

Goals from Isaac Msiska and Lanken Mwale were enough for the civil servants to grab a win despite not having their talisman, Raphael Phiri, who is out for the next five weeks due to an injury.

While Zikani Kasambala’s lone consolation goal failed to save the title contenders from the jaws of the office of president and cabinet sponsored side.

The second placed bankers needed the three points so as to lessen the current gap with league leaders, Nyasa Big Bullets, who now still lead with a six point gap as they have 49 points with a game in hand to level with matches played by Silver.

No doubt, prayers for the Lilongwe based side who have played 22 matches so far are obvious that Bullets should assemble no point in their three matches.

Whereas Civil knew that collecting maximum points was crucial so that they should keep their top four finish dream alive as they have maintained fourth spot with 15 points adrift of leaders from 23 matches.

In another match played on Saturday, Mzuni thumped Kamuzu Barracks, popularly known as KB, 2-0 to heighten their chances of survival in a match played at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Joseph Mbaga and Charles Nkhoma’s goals were enough to move the green intellectuals up to 11th on the log with seven matches remaining as they face TN Stars on Sunday away in Kasungu.

KB who are just a point above Mzuni are currently ninth with 28 points and have also remained with seven matches to wrap up the 2018 season top flight assignments.