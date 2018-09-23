Gotani Hara wins MCP primaries

Former Parliamentarian, Catherine Gotani Hara, emerged winner in Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primary elections in M

zimba North East Constituency held at Ensinzini School on Saturday.

She defeated four other contenders with a landslide victory.

The Malawi Congress Party president and Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera has since applauded the party for holding peaceful primary elections in Mzimba North East Constituency.

Chakwera said this in an exclusive interview in Mzuzu on Saturday.

“I am excited because of the calibre of candidates that we are fielding, and this is the time to prepare to serve Malawians everywhere. As a party we been very united, we have never been so united. The primaries have been very peaceful,” Chakwera said.

According to district youth chairperson, Franklin Hara, Gotani Hara scooped 1456 votes while Major Harry Soko came second with 67 votes, followed by Chimwemwe Ndau who got 22 votes.

Kelvin Sato only got10 votes and McWilson Nqongwane got a single vote.

For Local Government elections, Yolanda Ngwira emerged winner in Njuyu Ward, while Morgan Tembo will represent MCP in Ekwendeni Ward.

Franklin Hara concurred with the MCP President on the peaceful conduct at the primaries adding that this symbolized democracy in MCP.

“The primaries were very peaceful. The fact that we are able to hold primaries demonstrates that we are a party that is democratic and not afraid of taking risks,” said Hara.

The MCP President has since urged all Malawians in the north to go and register to vote.

Voter registration starts in the region next month from October 8 to 21 in Chitipa, Karonga, Rumphi and from October 27 to November 9 in NkhataBay, Likoma, Mzuzu City and Mzimba.