Chakwera targets 4 million jobs in first term

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Chakwera has said his government will create 4 million jobs in the first term if he is voted into power next year.

In a Facebook post about what he will do in his first 100 days as president, Chakwera said his government will prioritise job creation.

“Anyone running for president who promises to create less than 4 million jobs or who promises a one-size-fits-all solution for the complex and diverse unemployment causes of millions of Malawians is not serious or ready to govern,” Chakwera said.

“I, on the other hand, have a plan to create 4 million jobs across all employment sectors, including farming, within my first term, jobs that create wealth, last long, and create more jobs.”

According to Chakwera, his first budget will include plans that will support job creation. He mentioned plans such as reducing taxes for new businesses, giving tax incentives to businesses that employ youth, reducing income tax for the middle class and doubling the tax free wage.

He added that his government will make sure the Anti-Corruption Bureau is independent in order to curb corruption.

“We live in a country where cabinet ministers can have bags of inexplicable cash with impunity, where Vice Presidents can comfortably remain silent about theft for years, and where Presidents can be sole signatories of accounts that receive millions from businesses that bribe ruling parties to secure government contracts,” he said.

According to the MCP leader, in the first 100 days his government will attempt to make the ACB independent and he will direct that all government contracts be reviewed and audited for conflicts of interests

“I will put all government officials who head departments or approve contracts under a lifestyle audit.

“I will begin the ground work for establishing a special Anti-Corruption Court to handle graft cases with speed.

“I will give no amnesty to thieves. They’ve been giving amnesty to each other for 25 years and enough is enough,” he said.

The MCP leader added that he will restructure parastatals such as Escom so that they become efficient.

According to Chakwera, his government will end blackouts by increasing power generation and distribution through a combination of interconnectivity, diversification of on-grid power sources and subsidization of off-grid power solutions.

“So my government will make blackouts history, the kind of history only to be read in history books in the chapter on this dysfunctional DPP government,” he said.