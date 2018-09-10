Witch doctor in for stealing bicycle

A witchdoctor in Chikwawa who was at large is in police custody following allegations that he stole a bicycle back in 2014.

The suspect, Ishmael Wadi, 23, was arrested on Sunday.

According to Chikwawa police station Foster Benjamin, the incident took place at a drinking joint locally known as Pa Anabanda around Mfera Market along Thabwa-Fatima Road.

Benjamin said that during that time, Wadi sweet-talked Fred to borrow him a bicycle to get to a nearby grocery shop to buy cigarettes.

“He instead vanished into thin air after his trick worked out.

“Since then he had never been heard of until Sunday when he was spotted heading to Mitondo Market to ply his trade,” he said.

When confronted, Wadi claimed that some criminals had robbed him of the bicycle.

This, however, did not convince the owner who immediately handed the suspect over to Chikwawa Police Station.

He has since been charged with theft of bicycle.

If convicted, he will serve a maximum jail sentence of 14 years in prison.

Wadi hails from Phambala Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu District.