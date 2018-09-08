Bullets establish stewards committee

In an effort to stamp out cases of violence and unsporting behaviour at their matches, Nyasa Big Bullets have done a first by setting up their own stewards committee.

A team of 55 stewards graduated on Friday at the Kamuzu Stadium after a weeklong training, conducted by the country’s head of football stewards Pascal Mkuta.

The exercise was approved by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) who helped by settling facilitation fees.

Bullets pumped K1.2 million into the programme.

The stewards will work with the police and other stakeholders in providing security during the club’s home matches.

Bullets have regularly been hit with heavy penalties, the latest being the K7.2 million fine, following the fracas caused by their supporters after their controversial Airtel Top 8 final defeat to Blue Eagles in July this year.

That according to their Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Haiya, was one major reason which necessitated the establishment of their own security arm as they intend to rebuild their image.

“Our reputation is battered as we have been associated with violence and hooliganism, which continues to scare away potential investors and fans as well. So we thought its time to rebuild our reputation and put a stop to the unnecessary loss of revenue through fines,” said Haiya

The BB CEO hinted that they might also take the exercise to the central and northern regions, but they started in the south because rules and regulations of the game state that the home team is responsible for security during matches.

The graduation ceremony was graced by FAM executive committee member Daud Suleman who hailed Bullets for the move which he said is vital in attracting more people and investors to the game.

“By creating a safe and free environment during their games, this will attract more fans to their matches and to football events in general which will in turn raise the profile of our game and develop it to a higher level.

“Football is a business, but it can’t flourish when people shun our matches for fear of their lives and property. So security is paramount and this initiative adds value and helps in closing certain security gaps,” said Suleman.

He added that FAM and Sulom do not enjoy penalising clubs as others have insinuated but have no choice when clubs rub them the wrong way.

“Bullets is the biggest football brand on the scene, known for its unrivalled fan base, success story and unfortunately for ransacking stadiums. I believe with this initiative, violence at BB matches is now history,” he said

Suleman then urged the stewards to help curb gate fraud in order to maximise revenue at Bullets matches.

He also called on the other Super League clubs to emulate BB’s move.