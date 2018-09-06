Civil coaches given 3 game ultimatum

Civil Sporting Club technical panel has been ordered to deliver positive results in the next three matches or else they will be sacked.

At the last weekend, the Lilongwe based soccer giants collected only a single point in their northern region tour as they drew one all with Moyale Barracks on Saturday before losing 2-1 to Mzuni the following day.

General Secretary for the club, Ronald Chiwaula, told local press that the team’s management has decided that they should give the Franco Ndawa led technical panel a maximum of three matches that they should improve.

“Results are not coming as we have been expecting, in the first round we performed better and we finished fourth, so we want to remind the technical panel the agreements we have in our contract that we have to finish in top four and grab one cup.

“In the next three matches we are expecting that we should be a changed side and that we shouldn’t be donating points to other teams in the top flight,” said Chiwaula.

However, it seems that it will not be easy for the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) sponsored side’s dream of grabbing at least a single cup to materialize as they only remain in one cup and thus

FISD Challenge Cup in which they are expected to face Karonga United.

Efforts to speak with the club’s team manager Gabriel Chirwa proved futile as his phone went unanswered.

A couple of days ago, Civil were booted out of Carlsberg Cup by Kasungu based outfit, TN Stars, and their only hope of winning silverware is the FISD.

Meanwhile, Civil are fifth on the top flight standings with 27 points just 19 points below league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets who both are remaining with 10 matches to wrap up the season.